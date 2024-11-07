inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Capmk lowered inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on inTEST

inTEST Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $47,312.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,555.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in inTEST by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.