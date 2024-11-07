InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.26. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

