International Paper Publishes Supplementary Prospectus for DS Smith Plc Acquisition

On November 4, 2024, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) made public a supplementary prospectus following the guidelines of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. This “Supplementary Prospectus” is an accompanying document to the Original Prospectus, which was released on September 11, 2024, collectively forming the “U.K. Prospectus.”

The U.K. Prospectus pertains to the approval of common stock issuance by International Paper. The purpose is to admit shares of common stock of International Paper, valued at $1 per share, to the Official List of the FCA. This step is in coherence with the earlier disclosed terms for the acquisition of DS Smith Plc. The acquisition by International Paper of DS Smith Plc will be executed entirely through stock transactions.

The shareholders of International Paper have already sanctioned the issuance of new shares of Company Common Stock to DS Smith Plc’s shareholders as part of the acquisition. This approval was obtained on October 11, 2024, cementing the path for the transaction to proceed. Endorsement from shareholders marked a significant stride towards finalizing the Acquisition plans.

Reflecting on the transaction, the U.K. Prospectus emphasizes that the offer by International Paper to procure the issued and to be issued share capital of DS Smith Plc will largely be in the form of Company Common Stock. This strategic move aims to bolster the position and offerings of both entities in the respective market sectors.

The Supplementary Prospectus adds an essential layer of detail and context to the acquisition, aiding investors and stakeholders in understanding the intricacies of the proposed transaction. International Paper’s issuance of the Supplementary Prospectus underlines the transparency and diligence maintained by the company throughout the acquisition process.

As International Paper progresses with its strategic acquisition of DS Smith Plc, further developments and outcomes are eagerly anticipated by the industries and markets closely following this significant corporate move. The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus serves as a crucial step towards the successful conclusion of the Acquisition.

This article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing of International Paper Company as of November 4, 2024.

