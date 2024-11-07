International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

IFF opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

