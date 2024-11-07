International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

