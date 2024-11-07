Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $441-451 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.48 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,591. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

