Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 113.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.13.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $151.56 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

