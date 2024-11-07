Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $18,149.88 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.74, for a total transaction of $18,149.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,484.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Beer stock opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $371.65.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

