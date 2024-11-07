Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00.

TFI International Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of TFII opened at C$208.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$151.40 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$194.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.63.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

