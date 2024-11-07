Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.
David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00.
TFI International Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of TFII opened at C$208.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$151.40 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$194.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
