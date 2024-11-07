Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CAO Sells $459,611.10 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,315.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RPM International Trading Up 3.9 %

RPM stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 193.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.