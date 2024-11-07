Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NUE traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nucor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,283,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,493 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8,530.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,695 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
