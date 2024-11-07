Insider Selling: M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Sells 3,980 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.24), for a total value of £37,412 ($48,700.86).

K Chandra Sekaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, K Chandra Sekaran sold 820 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.24), for a total value of £7,708 ($10,033.85).

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MPE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 920 ($11.98). 10,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 874.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 706 ($9.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 994 ($12.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £485.76 million, a PE ratio of 985.11 and a beta of 0.69.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,106.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.27) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

