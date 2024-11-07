Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Sells $729,537.69 in Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KTB opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $89.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

