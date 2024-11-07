Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Sells $729,537.69 in Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of KTB opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $89.76.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
