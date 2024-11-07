Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,779,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,284. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

