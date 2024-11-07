Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells $368,788.64 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $416.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.57 and a 1-year high of $418.30.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,582,000 after buying an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,488,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 39,534.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,108,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,431,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,225,000 after purchasing an additional 119,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.