Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $23,305.92 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $23,305.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,012.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Alan Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96.
- On Monday, August 19th, Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00.
Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of BWMN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90.
Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
