Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Sells $318,325.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

