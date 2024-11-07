Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires $58,750.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,462,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,037,979.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 9,059 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,835.70.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance
Shares of GMGI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
