Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires $58,750.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,462,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,037,979.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 9,059 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,835.70.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

