Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

INZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 225,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INZY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

