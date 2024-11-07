Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Innovotech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Featured Stories

