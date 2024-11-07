Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BOCT opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

