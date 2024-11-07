Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.19. The company had a trading volume of 97,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingredion by 43.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

