Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.