Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE INFY opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

