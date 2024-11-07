Information Services (TSE:ISV) Announces Earnings Results

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.40 million. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$28.84 on Thursday. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.72 and a 12-month high of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$522.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

