IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.86 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 142.50 ($1.85). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 134,083 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.86.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

