IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.86 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 142.50 ($1.85). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 134,083 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
