IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 7958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. IDT’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $29,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $1,378,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 53.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 176.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

