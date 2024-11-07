IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 4.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $423.42 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.