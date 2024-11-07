IDEXX Laboratories’ (IDXX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $435.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $520.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

IDXX stock opened at $423.42 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $404.74 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.87 and its 200-day moving average is $485.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.