IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 159,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 846,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 246,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

