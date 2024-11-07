Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.23) by (€0.06) (($0.07)), Zacks reports. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €7.40 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

IDR stock traded up €0.59 ($0.65) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.72 ($15.08). The stock had a trading volume of 33,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.75 ($5.22) and a one year high of €18.35 ($20.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

