Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

