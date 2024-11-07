iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.50.

iA Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

iA Financial stock traded down C$2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$130.86. 256,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

