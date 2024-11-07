Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.68, but opened at $55.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 19,885 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HY. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

