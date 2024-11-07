Hyatt Hotels Files 8-K with SEC Regarding Lock-Up Restrictions and Future Share Sales

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a Delaware-based hospitality company, submitted an 8-K form to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2024, detailing lock-up restrictions on certain outstanding shares. The filing, a Regulation FD Disclosure, sheds light on the specifics of the Amended and Restated Global Hyatt Agreement, the Amended and Restated Foreign Global Hyatt Agreement, and the 2007 Stockholders’ Agreement.

As per the disclosures in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Hyatt’s Pritzker family stockholders are subject to restrictions on the sale of shares. The lock-up restrictions allow for the sale of 15,360,573 restricted shares by Pritzker family stockholders in the public market between November 5, 2024, and November 4, 2025. Additionally, there are 2,270,395 restricted shares of Class B Common Stock available for sale by other stockholders party to the 2007 Stockholders’ Agreement. Furthermore, an additional 3,252 restricted shares are available for sale without any lock-up restrictions.

These numbers, accurate as of the filing date, exclude shares that may be issued under various Hyatt stock plans in the future. Hyatt Hotels Corporation highlighted that this disclosure is not to be considered as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference in any future filings by Hyatt Hotels Corporation under the Securities Act or Exchange Act.

The filing also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning investors that actual results may differ from the expressed or implied expectations due to inherent uncertainties. The company signifies compliance with the 21% tax rate assumption in reconciling net income to adjusted operating income, excluding specific items to reflect ongoing operational performance.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation emphasized that the figures on the available shares for sale are subject to the outlined lock-up restrictions and prevailing securities laws. Investors are advised to review the full disclosure for further details on the agreements affecting the restriction of shares.

Should Hyatt update any forward-looking statements, no assumption of further updates to these or other forward-looking statements should be inferred. The company commits to informing the public of any material changes within the boundaries of the law.

The 8-K filing, signed by Margaret C. Egan, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, contributes to a clearer picture of Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s current share trading scenario and future prospects.

