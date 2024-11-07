Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 3,725,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.02. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.