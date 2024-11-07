Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.60, but opened at $290.26. Humana shares last traded at $284.45, with a volume of 750,042 shares traded.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

