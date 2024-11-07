Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $288.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.24. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

