Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2024 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $247.00.

11/4/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $261.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Humana is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $364.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Humana had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $402.00.

10/7/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $519.00.

10/4/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $392.00.

10/3/2024 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $376.00.

10/2/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

10/2/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

10/1/2024 – Humana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Humana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Humana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Humana Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.69. 5,199,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.98 and a 200 day moving average of $333.24. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 100.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $12,607,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

