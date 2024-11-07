HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.38.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $46.82 on Thursday, hitting $644.61. 466,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,954. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.50, a PEG ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.