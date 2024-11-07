H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

