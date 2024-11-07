Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 12.4 %

HWM stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

