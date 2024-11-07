Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.637 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.920 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,384,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

