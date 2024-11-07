Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Ashok Parekh Acquires 300,000 Shares

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Ashok Parekh acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,735.10).

Horizon Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

About Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

