Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 615,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,284. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

