Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $459.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $397.52 and last traded at $397.43. Approximately 744,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,353,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.52.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.10. The company has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.