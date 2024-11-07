Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. 500,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

