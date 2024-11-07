Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $285.12 and last traded at $285.12, with a volume of 1164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.