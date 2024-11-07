Hilltop Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
Hilltop Price Performance
NYSE:HTH opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.
Insider Transactions at Hilltop
In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,978,857.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
