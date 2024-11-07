Hilltop Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,978,857.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

