Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

